Hopkins, Peter James

(Devoted Family Man)

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Ottawa General Hospital.

Peter

Originally from Huntsville and currently from the Almonte area,

At the age of 76.

Beloved husband to Madeleine (nee Lefebvre) for over 54 years. Devoted father to his two daughters Heather (Jim Mossey) and Tamara (Graham Yeadon). Doting “Papa” to his two granddaughters Natasha and Holly. Son to the late Harmon and Alma. Survived by his sister Nancy McDonald (Don) and his brothers-in-law Richard (Louise), Ron, and Michael (Cathy). Remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions a visitation and Funeral Mass will be by invitation only. Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. A special thank-you to the Ottawa Hospital (Dialysis Unit) for their excellent care and support.

