In 2020, Lanark County became the first Canadian region to partner with PLANET YOUTH in a global effort to reduce youth substance use.

Volunteer-led Planet Youth Lanark County is now hiring a co-ordinator/manager!

The co-ordinator/manager will support the adaptation and implementation of the Icelandic Prevention Method across Lanark County, including leading the development, coordination, and progress of local community coalitions which are integral to this community-driven approach.

Learn about this opportunity.