Plaque honours Men’s Shed members who have passed on

The Naismith Men’s Shed, part of Men’s Sheds Ontario (www.mensshedsontario.ca) and Men’s Sheds Canada, has been operating in and contributing to Mississippi Mills since the fall of 2017. In that time the Shed has grown from 15 to 50 members. But, since most members are retirees, and even though the focus is on living as healthy and happy lives as possible, Shed members are undeniably in their twilight years. Consequently, from time to time a member passes to the great Shed in the Sky.

Being desirous of showing respect for such members and commemorating the service they have given to the community through the Men’s Shed, the Naismith Men’s Shed created a memorial plaque. It now honours Bob McCook, our first secretary, and Dave Cooper our second treasurer. In time other names will be added as fellow members pass on. It is the hope of the Naismith Shed that, as the years pass, this plaque will continue to remind us all of the noble purpose behind the Men’s Shed organization: “to enhance the health and wellbeing of all men”.

Twelve members of the Naismith Men’s Shed were in attendance at the ceremony and were honoured to have Dave Cooper’s wife, Sue, and Dave’s son, Vince, perform the unveiling.