Promoting cycling in Almonte

by Bill Eggertson

A recent report estimates that the average spending on a cycling trip is $537, compared to $421 for non-cyclists.

Almonte will host a ‘Cashing in on Cycle Tourism’ meeting on September 17 to explore strategies for attracting cyclists, and their spending power, to towns in Lanark and Renfrew counties. This one-day event aims to develop ideas on how to promote the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail (known as the Algonquin Trail in Renfrew County) through local businesses, from bakeries to white-water rafting operators.

The meeting will take place from 9:30 am to 3 pm and lunch and refreshments are included in the registration fee. For more information and to register, visit Tickets Please (TicketsPlease.ca, 485–6434) and the OVCATA website, as well as their social media.

Many local cyclists may not yet know that the OVRT (our rail trail) officially joined the Trans Canada Trail network last December, through an agreement with Lanark and Renfrew counties. This exciting addition connects the trail section north of Carleton Place to the national Trans Canada Trail network.

As part of the TCT family, the OVRT gains access to a range of valuable programs and resources, which include funding opportunities to improve trail surfaces and support seasonal maintenance, and grants available to local groups or individuals working in partnership with county authorities. For example, TCT collaborates with the National Youth Employment Program to fund trail development projects, subsidizing parts of eligible costs.

Trans Canada Trail’s support also extends to promoting the Almonte section of the TCT as a ‘must-visit’ destination for cyclists from Ottawa and beyond, boosting tourism and benefiting local retailers. This could include higher profile for the tragic 1942 train accident, which would certainly appeal to history buffs in the region, and the partnership offers residents a range of opportunities to get involved in sustainable trail initiatives aligned with TCT’s priorities, with plans to prioritize these efforts in 2026.