Pumpkin carving and activities at Almonte United Church, October 26

Pumpkin Carving Contest and Activities for All Ages this Saturday!

Instead of making a mess in your kitchen, carve or decorate your pumpkin with us, take it home and let us clean up! Bring your kids or be a kid yourself. Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools or buy one from us and borrow our tools. Acrylic paint, brushes and craft supplies provided for decorating or bring your own. If bringing children, please stay and supervise them at the carving table. Prizes for various categories!

Take a break for a beverage or hotdog lunch ($5 for 1 hotdog, 1 treat and a drink) and visit other activity stations at your own pace: craft table, Frankenstein’s Secret Almonte Lab, Pin-the-head-on-the-Skeleton, Bean Bag and Bone Toss, choose your own fortune bowl, Halloween trivia and jokes.

Saturday, October 26

10:30 am-1:30 pm

Almonte United Church – social hall (106 Elgin St.)

Pumpkin Prize Presentation: 1:15 pm-1:30 pm

No entry fee!