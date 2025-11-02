by Edith Cody-Rice

Mississippi Mills has a talent for creating alluring rituals which reinforce our community. Think Light Up the Night in Almonte, the night markets, the summer concerts and festivals, the crocheted poppies dotting the town on Remembrance Day, and one of the most magical is the Pumpkin Promenade on the Alameda the night after Halloween.

Instigated four years ago by organizer Monica Seilers, the pumpkin display gives all those carefuly carved Halloween pumpkins a second life by inviting townspeople to bring their pumpkins to the Alameda to line the path for a ghostly festival, an invitation to people to meet at dusk and into the night, wander the path, greet each other while marvelling at the artistry and the effect of candle lit pumpkins lining the path. This year, the event was held on Saturday evening. Refreshments were served: Monica’s mother Renata Seilers passed out baked beans while the Almonte Cookbook Club operated a stand of dessert treats. The food was provided for a donation. All funds raised this year will go to the Youth Centre.

And music filled the autumn air

It is a joyful and spooky event to mark the passing of fall.