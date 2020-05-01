Music School in Almonte closes

On April 30, 2020, another loss to the community came with the closing of Mississippi Mills Musicworks in Almonte. The store was owned and managed by Wendy Whitaker, a vibrate, caring and friendly person. I first met her in the spring of 2018 where I began voice lessons with Danah Lee Krieger, an accomplished singer, songwriter and musician. There were many talented and caring teachers including Trevor Lubin to name a few, associated with the school. Students of all ages benefited from a local school in our home town.

I will fondly remember the open mics both next door at the Equator Coffee Roasters and annually at the Almonte Old Town Hall.

A very special thank you and good luck to you and your family leading into the future.

Respectfully

Keith & Barb Sheldrick

Below is a link to the interview done at CTV news aired on April 30, 2020

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/music-school-in-almonte-hits-final-note-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-1.4919045