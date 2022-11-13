Reverend Paul J. Gaudet — obituary

Reverend Paul J. Gaudet

Pastor of Holy Name of Mary Parish, Almonte and St. Declan Mission Parish, Brightside

It is with heavy hearts, but filled with Christian hope, that we announce the sudden death of Father Paul Gaudet on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2022, in his 63rd year.

He is survived by his siblings Garry (Lea), Lorraine (Don), Brian (Graeme), and Wayne (Bruna); his nieces and nephews Candice, Jeffrey, Kimberley, Jennifer, Shannon, Michael and Shayne and several great-nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is also deeply mourned by his brother priests, parishioners, military colleagues and friends.

Fr. Paul Gaudet was born in Montreal on May 29, 1960 to Wilfrid Gaudet and Colleen Ste. Croix. He pursued studies at York University, and theology at St. Paul University and St. Augustine Seminary. He was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Toronto by Archbishop Aloysius Ambrozic on May 11, 1991. He began his ministry as an associate pastor at St. Patrick in Mississauga and then St. Anne in Brampton. He became a chaplain for the Canadian Forces in 1993 and remained in that position until 2012. He undertook further studies in counselling at Carleton University and St. Paul University between 2011 and 2015 and worked briefly in the field. Starting in 2015, he assisted at St. Monica Parish. In 2016, he was appointed parochial administrator and then pastor of Holy Name of Mary Parish in Almonte and St. Declan mission in Brightside. Fr. Paul also served as Spiritual Advisor of the Catholic Women’s League at the diocesan level from 2019 to 2022.

Father Paul’s transitory earthly life ended peacefully in the historic Almonte parish rectory where he served faithfully for six years. These past few years, he faced his terminal illness with unwavering faith in the Providence of God. His quiet demeanor reflected a man of prayer, which inspired those he ministered to in his parish.

The Rite of Reception of the Body of the Pastor will be held at the Church of the Holy Name of Mary, 134 Bridge Street, Almonte on Tuesday, November 15th at 3:00 p.m. Visitation to follow until the celebration of Solemn Evening Prayer at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 16th from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by The Most Reverend Marcel Damphousse, Archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall. A reception will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240, Almonte. Rite of Committal with military honours will follow in the National Military Cemetery, Beechwood presided by The Most Reverend Scott C. McCaig, CC, Bishop of Military Ordinariate of Canada.

May his gentle priestly soul now rest in peace.

Requiescat in Pace.

Arrangements entrusted to

Capital Funeral Home, Nepean, Ontario.

