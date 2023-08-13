RHYTHM & SONG! Community Choir: Building Community Through Song

FALL SESSIONS 2023

Rhythm & Song! Sing, laugh, connect.

We all know that music is magic, which is why I’m looking forward to getting back into the singing saddle this fall. Rhythm & Song! is a non-traditional, fun, and funky group (aka community choir) designed for singers of all abilities. No auditions, no performances – just singing in harmony for the joy of it. This fall there will be songs to wake you up, work your brains and bodies, give you comfort, and reinforce our human connection to each other and to the world. Singing in a group is way easier than singing on your own so if your hidden rock star is banging around in the closet, this is the best way to start getting your voice out there without the bright lights and fanfare! New singers are always welcome.

We sing songs from the folk, gospel, blues, soul, world, and pop traditions. We do not use sheet music as teaching is done in a call and response format, with lyrics available. Harmony parts are added over the course of several weeks. With lots of review and repetition, the songs will get into your bones so that you can sing them in the car, shower or anywhere. Each session consists of a vocal warmup with singing tips, a variety of short and longer songs, and some easy body percussion thrown in to keep you on your toes. We have a lot of fun and the time flies. Vocal tracks are available for home practice.

Thursday Evenings, Sept. 21 – Dec. 14 7 – 8:30 pm

Social Hall, Almonte United Church

106 Elgin St.

Fee: $162

Tuesday Afternoons, Sept. 26 – Dec. 14 1 – 2:30pm

Multipurpose Room, 2 nd Floor, Almonte Old Town Hall

Floor, Almonte Old Town Hall 13 Bridge St. Almonte (elevator available for accessibility)

Fee: $137

(no session on Dec. 5)

Registration – Please send an email to randsalmonte@gmail.com to let me know your intended session. Payment instructions will follow.

More details can be found at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.