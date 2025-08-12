Rhythm & Song! Community Choir – Fall Sessions 2025

Wow! Summer is half over already and Fall will be here before we know it. September always feels more like a new year than January 1st. We’re sun-soaked, water-logged and ready to get back to a bit more of a routine. Time to start planning!

Rhythm & Song! is a wonderfully eclectic bunch of people who love to sing, meet new friends, and make beautiful music together, while developing their listening and singing abilities. We walk out into the world after our weekly sessions with a greater sense of well-being and hope from the positive feelings of connection we experience when singing in harmony with others.

Singers of all abilities and stripes are welcome. If you’ve never sung in a group before, you’ll be amazed at how good we all sound under the experienced and inspired leadership of local songstress Jennifer Noxon!

We sing songs in harmony, in different languages including English, and in a variety of musical styles. There is no sheet music. Short and longer songs are taught in the oral tradition of call and response. Lyrics are available. We sing until the songs are in our bones and we can sing them alone in the shower, the car or walking around town.

Finally, there are no formal performances. We do have a ‘sharing’ event with family and friends in our last seasonal sessions. By then, we want to share what we’ve learned.

Rhythm & Song! Fall Sessions 2025

Tuesday Afternoons

Sept. 30 – Dec. 16 1:00-2:30pm

Auditorium, Almonte Old Town Hall – 3rd Floor

13 Bridge St. (accessible by elevator)

(No session on Nov. 11th Remembrance Day)

Fee: $165

OR

Thursday Evenings

Oct. 2 – Dec. 11 7:00-8:30pm

Social Hall, Almonte United Church

106 Elgin St.

Fee: $165

One fee allows you to sing once or twice in any given week. New singers are welcome to come and try the first session before committing financially.

Registration – Send Jennifer an email to let her know your intended session to randsalmonte@gmail.com