Charlebois, Robert “Bobby” Wilfred

March 27th, 1948 – April 20th, 2021

Robert passed away doing what he loved – “Throwing Colours”.

Robert will be welcomed into Heaven by his parents Lawrence & Marion (nee Carroll), brothers Leo, Billy, Terry, Brian and Step-Father Eddie Holmes. Dearly loved brother of Jack (Nancy), Lawrence & Naomi. Robert will be remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael’s, Corkery, followed by interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Tubman Funeral Home. Robert had a kind heart, was grounded in a strong faith, had a passionate loyalty to his Corkery roots, the preservation of St. Michael’s Parish and the upkeep of its grounds – it was his pride and joy. He instilled a love of learning with his students during his teaching years at St. Michael’s and St Isidore’s. Robert was known for visits, his friendliness, his smile and generosity. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider St. Michael Parish Cemetery, Corkery or Almonte General Hospital.

Robert often put pen to paper and for all who opened their doors and hearts to him, we think this verse of his was meant for you…

Forever and A Day –

I never had the time to say goodbye,

Please understand that on this day,

I had dreams that would pass me by,

Yet, remember, I am only a thought away,

Thank you all, Forever and A Day.

We love you back Bobby and will love you Forever and A Day xo

May you walk well, and God be with you on your journey, and his angel accompany you.

Tobit chapter 5