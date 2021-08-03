Robert “Bob” Melanson of Almonte, Ontario, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Almonte General Hospital on Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021, surrounded by family. Cherished husband of Karen (Royce) for over 47 years. Dearly loved brother of Beverley (Scovil) Taylor. Fondly remembered by sister-in-law Bernice (Ted) Brown, Brenda (Fern) Mondor, Sharon (Bob) Lamendeau, Kim Sleeman (late David, April 2021), and brother-in-law Clayton (Marita) Royce. Much loved uncle of Kristine (Adam) McNamara, Melanie (Dan) Bartley, Michelle Brown, Tammy & Richard Mainprize, Cole & Chad Sleeman, and Thomas & Elizabeth Royce. Survived by many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen (Boal) and Joseph Melanson, and mother-in-law Barbara Royce. Bob enjoyed carpentry, his diecast car collection and took great pride in maintaining his property, which both he and Karen made home. He would always be willing to have a chat, especially with family and friends around a campfire.

Family and friends are invited to Alan R Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur St. Carleton Place on Thursday August 12, 2021 from 10am to 11am for visitation. A private family service will then take place in the chapel followed by interment at Auld Kirk Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation. www.barkerfh.com