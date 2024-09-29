Robin Villeneuve — obituary

It is with profound sadness and an appreciation for a life well lived that the family of Robin Wilfred Villeneuve announces his peaceful passing, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Provincial Palliative Care Center on Friday, September 27th, 2024 at the age of 76 years. Robin was the beloved partner of Susan Ross of West Covehead, PE.

Robin was born on January 14, 1948 to the late George and Ena (nee Evans) Villeneuve.

Robin will be missed by his brother, Dennis (Martina); his sister-in-law, Diane Villeneuve; his nephews, Carl and Daryl; his nieces, Lisa and Leslie; his dear cousin, Patsy McGregor; and his dear friend, Jean Fraser.

In additions to his parents, Robin was predeceased by his brother Chris.

Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. All are welcome to a celebration of Robin’s life which will take place on Saturday, October 19th in the Belvedere Funeral Home Reception Centre from 12-2 p.m. If so desired, donations in Robin’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Messages of condolence maybe shared on Robin’s obituary page at www.belvederefh.com.