Kretzner, Rolf

(1941-2022)

Rolf passed away at the age of 80.

Brother of the late Liesa Gunn.

Sadly missed by his sister Magda Neumann(Kuno), his nephew John Charron and his nieces Diane and Michelle Charron. As well as his friends.

According to Rolf’s wishes there will be no service.

