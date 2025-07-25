Rosella Schroeder — obituary

Schroeder, Rosella (nee Braun)

Rosella Schroeder nee Braun, 82, of Almonte, Ontario, formerly of Altona, Manitoba, passed away at the Almonte General Hospital after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband Herman Peter Schroeder and one sister and one brother, and was predeceased by two brothers and her daughter Lori Denise Schroeder.

At her request, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Almonte General Hospital-Fairview Manor Foundation.

Arrangements by C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel, Almonte, Ontario.

