Boniface, Ross

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa.

Ross

Of Almonte, Ontario. In his 80th year.

Predeceased by the love of his life Donna Boniface. Loved by his children Christine (Barry), Penny (Mike), Roslyn, Jamie (Tammy), Beth (Bobby) and Johnny (Dlanah). Proud “Poppa” and “Grandpa” to Terry-Ann (Brian), Shane (Kelly), Luke (Geneviève), Michelle (Samson), Nick, Samantha (Mike), Amanda (Rob), Tiffany (Cameron), Joey (Tristin), Justin, Patience, Allan, Addison, Marcus (Brittany), Maggie, William and great-grandfather to Wyatt, Warren, Dylan, Tori, Katie, Elixes, Jacob, Payton, Presley, Colton, Jack, Vivien, Thomas, Colette, Lucas, Kenneth and great-great-grandson Barrett. Survived by his sister Ann and the late Trudy. Uncle to Melanie, Lyann, Dyann and Joann. Will be missed by his family and friends. Donations in memory of Ross may be made to the Country Street Apartments Tenants Association (Almonte). A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses from the Almonte General Hospital, the PSW girls from Assisted Living, as well as the staff from the Montfort Hospital for their compassionate care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Almonte Civitan Hall on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

