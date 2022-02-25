Friday, February 25, 2022
Ruth More — obituary

More, Ruth Eveleen

Of Almonte, Ontario, at 86 years of age.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear mother Ruth, at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute on February 24th, 2022.

Predeceased by John More, her loving husband of 63 years.  Left to mourn are her daughters Cathy (Mike) Parkman, Candise (David) Elhadad and Sherry-Lynn, grandchildren Dr. Julia Parkman (Derek), Paul Parkman (Katie), Ben Elhadad (Catrina), Adam Elhadad (Katherine), great-granddaughter Ava, sisters in law Jean More, Ann Levi and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.  Born on October 14th, 1935 in Almonte, to Ellen Kemp and Ralph Camelon.  Predeceased by brothers Keith and Harold.

For those who wish to honour mom with a memorial donation, The University of Ottawa Heart Institute, The Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Community Presbyterian Church, Almonte.

Psalm 73:26

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm.  Chapel Service on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 2 pm with reception to follow service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

