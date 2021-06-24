On Wednesday afternoon, staff at the Lanark County Food Bank – The Hunger Stop in Carleton Place were visited by some generous folk from the Ottawa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International.

This volunteer group’s chapter, around for 15 years, holds annual fundraisers for charitable causes such as the Wounded Warrior’s Project among others. They didn’t let Covid put a pause on their efforts in 2020 and held raffles with the goal of raising a substantial amount for the Hunger Stop.

Vice President Amy Stevens and Past President Len Dickinson explained to Lake 88 News that since 70% of all monies raised stay in the community, and with the strain that the current pandemic has put on food security, they couldn’t think of a better recipient than the Hunger Stop.

Hunger Stop manager Tammy Parent was delighted to accept a $1000 cheque from SCI. She commented it was great to get support from grassroots organizations such as SCI to help her group continue to serve local residents.