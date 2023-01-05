‘Shall We Talk?’ A course on difficult conversations

Do political chats with your opinionated uncle get a little testy? Are you struggling to come to some resolution with your neighbour? Do you worry about a misunderstanding with a friend? Everyone has, at some time, experienced awkward and sometimes painful interactions within their families, at work or even at the grocery store.

This winter, Learning Again in Almonte, is offering a course called The Practice of Difficult Conversations, which will help you to navigate those interactions and understand the underlying dynamics.

This six-week course will help to identify conflict types, explore how our personal experience impacts our approach to communication and introduce skills that can support our attempts at resolution.

Deborah Conners, a professor in Sociology and Anthropology at Carleton University, offers a dynamic, “learning together” approach. The course is offered on Thursday afternoons from 1:00 to 3:00 pm from January 12th -February 16th.

For further information and registration https://www.learningagainalmonte.ca/