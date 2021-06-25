William Liao: Lower Mainland

A solo exhibition, June 23 to July 30, 2021

Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte, Ontario

From June 23 to July 30, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present WILLIAM LIAO: LOWER MAINLAND, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Vancouver-based artist William Liao. The exhibition can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm.

William Liao’s subject locations are found throughout British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and surrounding areas. The life of the city and its urban core are inspirations for several of the paintings. The artist also seeks out the solitude of the ocean and natural spaces such as Stanley Park that are within the city or a short drive away. “Canada is a place where people and nature live in harmony”, he notes.

William Liao grew up in Beijing, China. He graduated from Beijing Normal University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Fine Arts. Having been raised in China after the Cultural Revolution, his work is influenced by both Eastern and Western traditions in art, employing an exuberant colour palette, dramatic contrasts, and bold brushstrokes. Much of his work can be viewed through the lens of a newcomer, displaying themes of both displacement and euphoria.

Meet the Artist (virtually): Saturday July 3, 3pm-5pm. We will have an informal drop-in session at the Gallery, with artist William Liao joining us live via video link from his studio in Vancouver. Feel free to stop by the Gallery and pose your questions to the artist during this time. Please note: Ontario’s Phase 2 rules for re-opening will be in place by this time, so we can only allow 6 patrons in the Gallery at a time.

For more information and installation photos, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/william-liao/

For available works (and video clip soon to be added), visit our Virtual Gallery:

https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals-gallery-one/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill Street, Almonte, ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613.256.8033