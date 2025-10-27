‘Songs of the War Years’ — November 21

This is a fundraiser for the Almonte Legion Building Repairs that will take place at the Almonte Old Town Hall November 21, 2025 at 7:30 pm.

It wasn’t an easy time during the days of World War II — people needed to find ways of getting through the tough spots. One of the ways that they found was getting together to sing songs and many of these songs became old standards that you may even recognize today. Another of the favourite pastimes of servicemen and women was spending their off-duty time in Canteens that became famous for live entertainment by Big Bands and Famous or Soon-to-be Famous singers. This show features a group of students who have been given a school project to research WWII and present their findings in class. In small vignettes in the background, adults perform the songs in a wonderful evening of memories suitable for all ages to enjoy.

To reserve your ticket go to ticketsplease.ca, or call 613-485-6434.

Or purchase at the Legion Branch 240, 100 Bridge St, Almonte