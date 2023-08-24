Friday, August 25, 2023
ObituariesSonja Baldwin -- obituary

Sonja Baldwin — obituary

Baldwin, Sonja Jean

(Devoted wife, mother and grandmother)

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 22, 2023.

Sonja (nee Taylor)

January 23, 1947 – August 22, 2023

Beloved wife and soulmate to Dwayne for over 56 years.  Deeply missed by her children Bonny and James (Liz).  Very proud “Nanny” to Kasey, Taylor, Devin, Ayden and Mason.

A lover of nature and all its creatures.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Almonte General Hospital for their care and kindness.

Donations in memory of Sonja may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted into the care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

