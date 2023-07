Don’t forget that registration for Church Camp is Friday, August 4, 2023.

All are welcome!

Registration form can be found at:

https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/2023-church-camp-registration-form.html

Who: Children 4 – 12

What: Music, stories, games, crafts, snacks and special visitors

Where: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

When: Monday to Friday | 9 am to noon

​$10 per child. Enrollment will be capped at 30.