‘Susan Tooke: State of the World’ at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From April 13 to May 20, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present SUSAN TOOKE: STATE OF THE WORLD, an installation of paintings and sound by Nova Scotia-based artist Susan Tooke that explores contemporary issues relating to the environment and world affairs.

The artist has associated each of the three large paintings, “Revelations”, “Into Oblivion”, and “Battle for Earth”, with an abstracted field recording. The installation can be experienced in-person during our regular Gallery hours, Tuesdays to Saturdays 11 am-5 pm, and Sundays 11 am-4 pm. For in-gallery viewers, the sound recording can be accessed by scanning on your smartphone a QR code placed adjacent to each of the three paintings.

Based in Port Royal, Nova Scotia, Susan Tooke’s recent work focuses on woodlands and wilderness areas on Canada’s East Coast. Painting is the foundation of her studio practice, which also includes multi-media work in sound, video, and animation. She has received several awards, including the Established Artist Recognition Award in 2015 from the Province of Nova Scotia. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Canada and the United States.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday April 27, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Susan Tooke will join us live via Zoom from her studio in Port Royal, Nova Scotia, to talk about her installation. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

For available works and to listen to the audio files, visit our Exhibition webpage: https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/susan-tooke/

