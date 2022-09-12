Tenth Annual Hike for Hospice — a hybrid event, October 2

Sunday, October 2, 2022, will be a day of remembrance, gratitude and celebration.

We are celebrating our 10th Anniversary as an organization.

Our client numbers have more than tripled in the last year, which means we need to increase our fundraising targets to meet demand. So, it is more important than ever that we meet — or exceed — our 2022 goal of $30,000K. Every dollar we raise will stay in our community. Will you help us meet our goal?

As in the past two years, people can hike anywhere and anytime in October. Details of how to sign up are on our website at hhnl.ca/hike. The portal will go live on September 15.

New this year is an in-person event on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alameda beside the Mississippi Mills Public Library in Almonte. Everyone is welcome!

We extend a special invitation to anyone who has volunteered with us in the past —Board members, Visiting Volunteers, event volunteers and anyone who has supported us in any way, and of course all of you who work so hard for us now.

Stop by the memorial table — attendees will be invited to decorate a colourful “flag” in memory of someone they are grieving. The flags will be hung on an arbour as a way to pay tribute to those we miss, as a community. This is a great opportunity for people of all ages.

We’ll have a sign-up table where you can get your pledge sheet so you can get started!

At approximately 11:45 a.m. we will have a brief ceremony. Join us as we express gratitude — for the privilege of supporting our many clients and their caregivers over the years — and the amazing support of our community.

To kick off the Hike, you can walk with us for a 1.5 kilometre ceremonial walk along the beautiful Alameda.

There will be an anniversary cake for all to share.

Enjoy the Almonte Civitan Club BBQ, with all proceeds from the BBQ going to the Civitans. (Please bring cash.)

See you on October 2! If you can’t make it to our live event, you can sign up for the virtual Hike at hhnl.ca/hike, or you can make a donation at any time at hhnl.ca/donate-now/.

If you or someone you know needs support or would benefit from grief and bereavement support, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our Program Coordinators by email at info@hhnl.ca, or by phone at 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902. More information about HHNL can be found at http://www.hhnl.ca.