Textiles and the Stories They Tell: An Evening of Multicultural Clothing and Dance

Almonte, ON- Textiles are threads that weave together the stories of our past, our community, and our culture. These stories help us understand each other. The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM) and The Inclusion Project are hosting an evening of multicultural clothing and dance to explore these connections. From Asia to Turtle Island, see the beautiful cultural clothing of our models, hear their stories, and learn their culture. Taking place on Sunday, July 14 from 6pm – 8pm at the MVTM, tickets are $10 and available at the Museum or online at www.mvtm.ca.

Our vibrant community is home to cultures from all around the world. This exciting event is an opportunity to celebrate this diversity, encourage cultural exchange, and prompt reflection about our cultural identities. How do we connect with our culture, our roots? Hosts Zarina Laalo and Yahya Syed will be engaging our models with this question, and you’re invited to participate! Bring or wear your cultural textiles and share your story.

Performances include a Jingle Dress Dance by Patricia Rankin, Hoop Dance by Makhena Rankin-Guérin, and Bharatanatyam by Samyuktha Punthambekar. Don’t miss out on this evening of multicultural clothing, dance, and connection!

This event is generously supported by the Almonte Community Coordinators (The Hub and Rebound) and the Sivarulrasa Gallery.

Image Credits

Samyuktha Punthambekar by Srivatsa Shandilya

Makhena Rankin-Guérin by Aziz Mousa