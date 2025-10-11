‘The Fabulous Heartbeats’ — November 8

November 8 is fast approaching! Just a little over a month until The Fabulous Heartbeats bring their musical talents to the Almonte Civitan Community Hall!

Make it a date night with your special someone, or grab your friends and have a fun night out dancing the night away to the nostalgic music of the 50s and 60s! Doors open at 7:30 and music starts at 8:00.

Tickets are $30 (including HST) and are available at Baker Bob’s in Almonte, Nicholson’s in Pakenham, Clayton General Store, and Burns Jewelers in Carleton Place. Or, save yourself a trip, and get your tickets from the comfort of your couch! Visit www.almontecivitan.com/shop

All proceeds from the event go to support the Almonte Civitan Accessible Family Playground Project. It’s going to be a great night right here in our community! Get your tickets soon before they sell out!