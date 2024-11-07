The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library end 2024 with a bang

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library have had our best year ever. All our fundraisers were successful, and we were able to give the library a total of $19,000, $10.000 of which we gave in June so that the Kids’ Day Camps could go ahead over the summer. In October we raised $8,144 at our annual book sale, making it the biggest single fundraiser. We could rest on our laurels but instead we are making a splash with two events that are dovetailing over the Nov.30/Dec.1 weekend in the Almonte branch of the MMPL.

First we present our second annual Live @ the Library family concert This year’s concert features Gertrude Letourneau, a multi-talented flutist and singer, who will be accompanied by Ottawa-based guitarist Garry Elliott. Together they will introduce the whole family to classical music, and young listeners can let their imaginations run free during a musical adventure. So come in from the cold, bring the kids, and inspire young hearts and minds. The magic happens at the Almonte Branch of the MMPL, starting at 2:30 pm on Sunday, December 1.

Second, we are holding a Christmas Book sale in the Large Meeting Room of the Almonte Branch of MMPL. It is open from 10:00am – 4:00pm on Saturday, November 30 ,and from 10am-2pm on Sunday, December 1. Santa has way too many books and approached the Friends in our town to help by hosting a two -day sale of good quality, hard and soft books. Alas, he will not be able to attend as he is super busy preparing for Christmas, but he has promised to loan us his hat for the weekend, and he has deputised the Friends as elf surrogates. He may yet deputise some of the Live @ the Library Friends as well so we will all work together.

Grab your tickets to the Christmas concert at Tickets Please (by donation) as seating is limited. Admission to the Christmas book sale is free. Come to the concert early on Sunday and browse Santa’s book sale up until 2 :00pm. Then enjoy the concert at 2:30pm. Make an afternoon of it!! Or if you want Sunday to be just for the kids, come Saturday Nov. 30 and enjoy the array of books for sale.

All proceeds will go towards supporting library programming in Mississippi Mills.