The Hub announces a Bicentennial Story Contest for local students

The Hub and Rebound are sponsoring a Bicentennial Story Contest for students in Mississippi Mills.

The contest is open to students in two categories:

ages 8-12 (250-500 words)

ages 12-18 (500-1,000 words).

We are looking for stories about Mississippi Mills. Your story can be about a real or imaginary event, but it must feature Mississippi Mills.

Your story set somewhere in Mississippi Mills will be

written on a computer or neatly by hand.

Your story may be illustrated with photos or pictures that you have drawn or cut out and glued to an

8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper or an • 8 ½ x 14 sheet of paper or

poster/Bristol board.

All stories, with or without illustrations, must be submitted on paper or poster board.

We offer a $100 prize for each age group.

Entries will be accepted at the Hub during business hours from April 2 – May 1, 2023.

Entries will be judged by an independent panel of teachers and readers.

Winners will be announced on July 1, 2023.