The Hub announces a Bicentennial Story Contest for local students

The Hub and Rebound are sponsoring a Bicentennial Story Contest for students in Mississippi Mills.
The contest is open to students in two categories:
- ages 8-12 (250-500 words)
- ages 12-18 (500-1,000 words).
We are looking for stories about Mississippi Mills. Your story can be about a real or imaginary event, but it must feature Mississippi Mills.
Your story set somewhere in Mississippi Mills will be
- written on a computer or neatly by hand.
Your story may be illustrated with photos or pictures that you have drawn or cut out and glued to an
- 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper or an • 8 ½ x 14 sheet of paper or
- poster/Bristol board.
All stories, with or without illustrations, must be submitted on paper or poster board.
We offer a $100 prize for each age group.
Entries will be accepted at the Hub during business hours from April 2 – May 1, 2023.
Entries will be judged by an independent panel of teachers and readers.
Winners will be announced on July 1, 2023.