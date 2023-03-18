The Hub announces a Bicentennial Story Contest for local students

Sunday, March 19, 2023
The Hub and Rebound are sponsoring a Bicentennial Story Contest for students in Mississippi Mills.

The contest is open to students in two categories: 

  • ages 8-12 (250-500 words)
  • ages 12-18 (500-1,000 words). 

We are looking for stories about Mississippi Mills. Your story can be about a real or imaginary event, but it must feature Mississippi Mills.  

 Your story set somewhere in Mississippi Mills will be  

  • written on a computer or neatly by hand. 

Your story may be illustrated with photos or pictures that you have drawn or cut out and glued to an  

  • 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper or an 8 ½ x 14 sheet of paper or 
  • poster/Bristol board. 

All stories, with or without illustrations, must be submitted on paper or poster board. 

 We offer a $100 prize for each age group. 

 Entries will be accepted at the Hub during business hours from April 2 – May 1, 2023. 

Entries will be judged by an independent panel of teachers and readers. 

Winners will be announced on July 1, 2023.

