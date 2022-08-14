The Pakenham horse show rides on, August 20

Good news! On August 20th the Pakenham Horse Show will be up and running after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid. It will be on the grounds of the Stewart Community Centre, as it has been for over 50 years as part of the Pakenham Fair.

As usual the horse show will be on the ball diamond and all horses are welcome from minis to heavies. If you have a horse of any size or breed you can bring it along. Even if you don’t have a horse you may still come to the show and watch, entrance to the park is free and there are benches for viewing. Start time 9.30 am

To Register for the horse show contact Cindy Schlievert -Warland no later than Thursday August 18th Phone/text at 613 293 1724 or email: ciphi.farm@gmail.com

The Pakenham horse show is a real family event. There are lead line classes and games for young equestrians and a whole range of classes from Halter, Showmanship, English and Western pleasure to Costume classes, Driving classes and Games. There is a Walk Trot Egg and Spoon, a Trotting race, a Pairs class, and a Ride-a-Five (bring your own $5 bill). There is a Slalom, a Go to Town class, Log Pulling and an Obstacle trail. There are junior classes, senior classes and an over 65 class. Everyone is welcome. The show program can be found on Facebook at “Pakenham Horse Show”

The 4H Dairy Achievement Day will also be held on the grounds on August 20th.The horse show and The 4H a beef and/or dairy were part of the Pakenham Fair, a family-friendly summer event held annually in the village of Pakenham. Unfortunately there will be no Pakenham Fair this year.