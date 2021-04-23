She turned to the sunlight

And shook her yellow head,

And whispered to her neighbour:

“Winter is dead.”

—A.A. Milne, When We Were Very Young

Daffodils are definitely an optimistic flower—they come after the dark days of winter and bring a promise of the golden, sunny days to come. And if ever we needed symbols of hope, renewal and joy, it is now in these challenging times.

Last Fall, members of the Beautification team got busy and planted hundreds of daffodil bulbs at Almonte’s Roundabout hoping to add some of that springtime joy to the entrance of town.

This project will be ongoing, adding more bulbs each year until we have a sea of golden blooms to welcome Spring.