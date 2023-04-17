The Tea Dances are Back! April 30

On Sunday afternoon, February 12, the Almonte Old Town Hall was filled with a special atmosphere – an atmosphere of joy! The Sunday afternoon tea dances organized by the Standing Room Only Big Band (SRO) had started up again after a three-year, COVID-induced recess. The turnout of dancers and non-dancers was the largest ever and one could not tell who was experiencing the most joy at this return – the audience or the band members. Everyone was so happy to be back together again.

It was clear to everyone that the tea dance series should be continued and SRO immediately started planning to do so, hoping to be able to organize a March dance. Unfortunately, the first date when the availability of the Old Town Hall coincided with a quorum of band members turned out to be April 30. So that’s the date of the next dance.

The dance will be held from 1:30 PM to 4 PM. Doors open at 1:00 pm. Admission is $16 per person at the door or $30 per couple, cash only. Reservations are not required. Light refreshments will be available including delicious treats and a range of beverages (non-alcoholic, it’s a tea dance after all!), cash only.

For more information, visit SRO’s website at srobigband.ca, where you can watch video excerpts of SRO performing for dances and concerts, or visit SRO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/srobigband. To receive notifications of upcoming tea dances and other public performances, you can ‘like’ SRO’s Facebook page in your Facebook News Feed and/or you can be added to SRO’s email distribution list by sending an email to srobigband@bell.net.