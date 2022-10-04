Wednesday, October 5, 2022
“The Wondrousness of Coral Reefs,” October 12, Pakenham

The Community Outreach Speaker Series is starting up again. The first talk is entitled:

The Wondrousness of Coral Reefs … and why we should keep them with us.

We are honoured and fortunate to have Peter Sale as our first speaker in the re-established series. Peter is a Distinguished University Professor (Emeritus) at the University of Windsor. He is a marine ecologist with over 40 years of experience in tropical coastal ecosystems, particularly coral reefs. He is a senior advisor to the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH).

Peter’s talk is based on a lifetime of experience on coral reefs. His talk will help us understand the reefs and their role in alerting us to the global environmental crisis and its impact on ecological systems.

You can learn more about Peter and read his blog at: https://www.petersalebooks.com/

Books:

  • Our Dying Planet, An ecologist’s view of the crisis we face.
  • Coral Reefs, Majestic Realms Under the Sea

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

7:30 p.m. | St. Andrew’s United Church | 2585 County Road 29, Pakenham

