We will not be able to attend the upcoming Steve Poltz Folkus concert on Saturday, February 22nd, as we will be doing the Cornerstone Landing Youth Services Coldest Night of the Year walk to raise funds for youth homelessness. If you would like two tickets to this concert, all you need to do is send a tax- deductible charitable donation of $60.00 to Bill Janes’ Team on the Cornerstone Landing CNOY site. Contact me at billjanes@storm.ca for more information and instructions.