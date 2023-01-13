Ukrainian newcomers and friends gather at Ottawa Valley Coffee

Thirty folks gathered Wednesday evening at Ottawa Valley Coffee to connect with area Ukrainians that now call Almonte home. It was a fun evening with several Ukrainians meeting each other for the first time, and other locals introducing themselves and chatting about Ukrainian culture, what’s happening in the war with Russia, and life in “the friendly town”.

One local resident brought a Ukrainian family album to share, full of historical photos and information about previous generations in the homeland. Many gathered around to see the old pictures and discuss people and places they knew in Ukraine.

Each of the Ukrainians introduced themselves, mentioned when they arrived, and a few details about their current situation or employment. Olga, one of the Ukrainian youngsters, delighted the group with several pieces perfectly executed on OVC’s upright piano.

Local luthier Linda Manzer brought her custom-built “sunflower” guitar (website: sunflowerguitar.com) that she built to increase awareness for the people of Ukraine, who have been decimated by the war. The guitar is travelling about North America-played by the likes of Arlo Guthrie, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot and other famous musicians (who sign the Ukrainian-coloured guitar case)-is helping to raise funds for Ukrainians needing to relocate away from war-torn areas; so far, about $150,000 has been donated to her worthwhile project. Area musician Nathan Sloniowski played a few songs for the crowd on the guitar, nicknamed “Sunny” for the mother-of-pearl sunflower design at the headstock.

Some accommodations are still needed for area Ukrainians that need to relocate or find more permanent housing. If you are able to help temporarily, or know of affordable apartments in Almonte coming available, please call Rick at 613.355.0167 or Elisabeth at 613.256.0277. Also, a few Ukrainians, recently arrived, are seeking employment; if you know of job opportunities locally, please drop a line to rick.edwards.710@gmail.com