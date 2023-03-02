Under the P – Partnership

The Almonte Civitan and the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation are launching a new, exciting partnership that is both fun and will significantly benefit our community in an under the B – Big Way!

Starting Tuesday, March 7, all local proceeds derived from the Lake 88/Civitan Bingo will be directed to the Hospital’s drive to bring a CT scanner to Almonte General Hospital. According to Civitan President Ross Munro, “Everyone at the club sees this as a win – win for everyone in Mississippi Mills.”

Lake 88.1/Civitan Bingo is played every Tuesday evening over the radio at FM 88.1 (or Internet www.lanarkleedstoday.ca) beginning at 6:10 p.m. Four games are played with $2,000 in prizes. Civitan clubs from Perth, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Carleton Place and Almonte sell cards at various locations for $10. Each club retains the net proceeds from their local sales. Cards benefitting the Almonte Civitan are available at the following locations:

Baker Bob’s

Ace Country & Garden

Almonte Legion, Branch 240

Jonsson’s Your Independent Grocer

Levi’s Home Hardware

Almonte Hospital Volunteer Services Gift Shop

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with our Almonte Civitan and Lake 88.1 on this ongoing fundraising activity,” said Al Roberts, Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. “We know bingo is really popular, especially in the comfort of your own home. Many local people already play radio bingo with another valley station. We’d really like them to give this Bingo a try because the funds all stay right here in Mississippi Mills and will help with our CT campaign, plus our Jack Pot is bigger!”

The CT campaign is closing in on its $3.2 million goal. The Hospital hopes to announce the winning bid by late March 2023 and then projects work will begin on renovations and installation later this summer. More information about the CT campaign is available at: https://almontehospitalfoundation.com/your-hospital/

More information about Civitan Bingo is available at: https://www.almontecivitan.com/events/radio-bingo/