Upcoming Centre For Creative Living programs

The Centre for Creative Living is a program established by St. Paul’s Anglican Church Almonte, to benefit the whole community. Through CFCL, St. Paul’s offers contemplative practices to nurture body, mind and spirit and to increase the natural ability in everyone to live and work more creatively, compassionately and joyfully. CFCL activities are suitable for anyone whether observant of a particular faith tradition or not. Everyone’s spiritual path is respected and appreciated. This creates a very rich learning environment.



To do this CFCL draws upon the talents of people from the local community engaged in the arts to mentor cooperative practice circles and to offer other complementary activities such as Yoga, Feldenkrais, Meditation, workshops and retreats.

CFCL Membership

Membership in the Centre allows a person to participate in any of the creative circles: art, creative writing and contemplative photography. Annual membership fee is $110.

Feldenkrais with Bill Fehlner

The Feldenkrais Method ® is all about being more efficient and sensing yourself more accurately. In this series, you will learn how to feel stronger and more powerful without working harder. You will discover that many of the things you do can be a lot easier than you thought. Bill Fehlner, Certified Feldenkrais Instructor, over a period of nine weeks will teach you how to find the power and strength in your body using less effort. He will offer a nine-week series of one-hour classes at two different times: Tuesdays at 9:30, beginning January 10th, and Wednesdays beginning January 11th, at 3:30 p.m. Fee $100

Repurposing Your Clothing with Ingrid Hamster Harris

Thursday mornings, 9:00 a.m. to noon, beginning January 12th multimedia artist, costume designer and sewing teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris will offer an eight-week series to teach various sewing skills and provide personal guidance in re-designing, repairing, resizing and/or repurposing clothing languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub ☺). Fee $200

Contemplative Yoga with Amelia Ah You

Amelia Ah You, our instructor, has practiced meditative movement for over four decades. She combines gentle and fluid movements that are breath-centred. These movements are influenced by Yoga, QiGong and Somatics. She encourages everybody to explore their own practice at their own level with a sense of humour, curiosity, compassion and an open heart. Amelia will offer a twelve-week series of one-hour classes at two different times: Fridays beginning January 13 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Fee $130.

All activities take place at St. Paul’s Almonte, 68 Clyde Street. Details and registration for any of them can be done through the CFCL website: https://centreforcreativeliving.weebly.com/ For further inquiries please contact the coordinator, Sue Evans at cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca