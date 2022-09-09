Friday, September 9, 2022
Urban sketchers take over Almonte!

The Kanata Art Club offered a 4-day workshop with internationally-renowned Paul Wang, an artist and instructor from Singapore. He scouted several areas that would be best for his class and felt Almonte was the perfect location (I couldn’t agree more).

On Wednesday afternoon we painted the buildings across the street from the Old Town Hall, and today we took over the sidewalk in front of North Martket. Folk would walk by craning their necks to see what was going on, and many would stop to ask. The weather is smiling on the group, some of whom have travelled from Montreal and Boston. Two more days to sketch our fair town. Stop by and say hello!  ~ Eileen Hennemann.

