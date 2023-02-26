Visit a revamped Fulton’s Sugar Bush, March 4



Come celebrate with us!

Saturday, March 4, 2023

11 am – 2 pm

Rebrand / Revamp / Relaunch

There are always so many life lessons we learn from those that have walked before us, like our parents and grandparents for instance. With an open heart and an open mind, there is always much to learn and take away. One life lesson I learned from my Dad sure has proven to be one of his best pieces of advice: “never be afraid of change”.

Boy oh boy have we been tested – and changed – in the last 3 years.

When challenging times arrived 3 years ago, it’s no secret that it was all very overwhelming and uncertain. Our business neighbours felt the same, but in that uncertainty came great connections, ideas and collaborations! Ideas flowed, great products were born and our amazing community rallied.

Moving forward, big decisions also had to be made and I heard my Dad’s voice over and over again when the restaurant industry was faced with ongoing closures, shortages and rising prices. With a seasonal business and a short 10-weeks at that, the thought of being closed down again was a risk that became too great.

It was time to change! And thanks to Team Awesome, a wonderful change has happened.

We’re absolutely thrilled with our expanded and enlarged Maple Shop. I can almost hear the laughter that was once the Pancake House as we now move about so easily chatting with our great customers, listening to their stories and offering samples at our new Tasting Bar.

Dad also said “celebrate those changes” and that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday, March 4th between 11 am – 2 pm. Joining us with delicious samples and their products to sell will be:

Hummingbird Chocolate

Dairy Distillery

Equator Coffee

Cartwright Springs

Almonte Butcher Shop

We’re thrilled to have Mississippi Mills Mayor Lowry and Tiffany MacLaren join us along with Nick from Puppets Up.

Other family fun activities will be:

Horse-drawn Sleigh Rides Maple Taffy on Snow

Chad at the Heritage Campfires

Music with Ken Ramsden

Face painting

8 km of Trails and Trail Games

-Shirley