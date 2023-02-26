Sunday, February 26, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Visit a revamped Fulton’s Sugar Bush, March 4

Come celebrate with us! Saturday, March 4, 2023 11...

ConnectWell jobs: Resource Consultant, Mental Health Therapist/Counsellor

Position Title:             Resource Consultant Program:                     Lanark...

Journey of the Geese

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Somewhere in the...
The BillboardVisit a revamped Fulton's Sugar Bush, March 4

Visit a revamped Fulton’s Sugar Bush, March 4


Come celebrate with us!
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11 am – 2 pm

Rebrand / Revamp / Relaunch

There are always so many life lessons we learn from those that have walked before us, like our parents and grandparents for instance. With an open heart and an open mind, there is always much to learn and take away. One life lesson I learned from my Dad sure has proven to be one of his best pieces of advice: “never be afraid of change”.

Boy oh boy have we been tested – and changed – in the last 3 years.

When challenging times arrived 3 years ago, it’s no secret that it was all very overwhelming and uncertain. Our business neighbours felt the same, but in that uncertainty came great connections, ideas and collaborations! Ideas flowed, great products were born and our amazing community rallied.

Moving forward, big decisions also had to be made and I heard my Dad’s voice over and over again when the restaurant industry was faced with ongoing closures, shortages and rising prices. With a seasonal business and a short 10-weeks at that, the thought of being closed down again was a risk that became too great.

It was time to change! And thanks to Team Awesome, a wonderful change has happened.
We’re absolutely thrilled with our expanded and enlarged Maple Shop. I can almost hear the laughter that was once the Pancake House as we now move about so easily chatting with our great customers, listening to their stories and offering samples at our new Tasting Bar.

Dad also said “celebrate those changes” and that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday, March 4th between 11 am – 2 pm. Joining us with delicious samples and their products to sell will be:

  • Hummingbird Chocolate
  • Dairy Distillery
  • Equator Coffee
  • Cartwright Springs
  • Almonte Butcher Shop

We’re thrilled to have Mississippi Mills Mayor Lowry and Tiffany MacLaren join us along with Nick from Puppets Up.

Other family fun activities will be:

  • Horse-drawn Sleigh Rides Maple Taffy on Snow
  • Chad at the Heritage Campfires
  • Music with Ken Ramsden
  • Face painting
  • 8 km of Trails and Trail Games

Come celebrate with us!
-Shirley

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone