Volunteering: Learn how to help your community, April 11

You are invited to attend our Volunteer Forum

Raise your hand if you want to help your community! Are you looking to learn more about some of the service organizations in our community? Interested in connecting with other volunteers?

This is a unique and exciting opportunity to explore volunteering opportunities in the service sector and connect with those who are already volunteering. On Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Home Hospice North Lanark is hosting a forum for just these purposes, and we hope you’ll join us.

There will be time to visit with our exhibitors and network all day.

Our exhibitors include Almonte Civitan Club, Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor, Alzheimer Society, Bridging Generations Pakenham, Carebridge Community Support, ConnectWell Community Health, Home Hospice North Lanark, Lanark County Interval House (will also be providing information on volunteer opportunities with the Distress Line and Shelter Movers), Lanark County Paramedic Service (will be providing blood pressure assessments), Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Mississippi Mills Fire Department, Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 192 Ladies Auxiliary (Carleton Place), and Carleton Place Terrace.

In the afternoon, we are offering some interesting education sessions and a panel discussion.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. there will be three 20-minute education sessions. The sessions are: “Boundaries Set You Free” with Sarri Gilman, psychotherapist and author, via video with special message for this event; “Age-friendly communities in rural Canada,” with Danielle Shewfelt; and “Foundations for an active lifestyle” (presenter to be confirmed).

Between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. there will be an interactive panel discussion, moderated by Kelly Thomson RN, that will allow audience participation. There will be opportunities to ask questions, provide feedback and contribute to the empowerment and development of today’s volunteering experience. We will discuss the volunteer perspective of challenges, issues and successes; as a volunteer what supports do you have now and what do think is needed; and how do we sustain volunteering.

There is no greater service than that of volunteering. As we move forward in the world today volunteers will continue to be the backbone of those organizations providing services, programs and caring that are so essential to our wellbeing.

Please join us as we make the journey.

Lunch will be available between noon and 1:00 p.m. for the public to purchase from the Civitan Club. During lunch, our Program Coordinator, Emily Ballinger RPN, will give a presentation “An introduction to Home Hospice North Lanark.”

We are grateful to the Government of Ontario for providing a Seniors Community Grant (SCG) that allows us to offer this forum.

Please visit our website at https://hhnl.ca/forum/ for more information.