Volunteers sought to help keep beach clean

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
My name is Connie Bielby. I am a resident of Almonte who, like most of you, appreciates our access to outdoor amenities, specifically our fairgrounds and beach which are great assets to our community.

As you are probably aware, this past summer was a disappointment as most weeks our beach was unpleasant or unsafe for swimming, largely due to an increased presence of geese.

This is a situation I feel needs to be addressed.

I am aware that Mississippi Mills does not have the resources to clean our beach daily,  but we can help through their Adopt a Park policy:

https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/adopt-a-park.aspx

I would like to propose that we form a group of individuals who want to maximize the usage of our beach for the 2024 summer season and beyond.

Our first step would be collecting names of residents who are interested in moving this project forward and then we would apply to be recognized by Council.

Under the Adopt a Beach policy, the town would provide the tools and oversight and the volunteers would manage themselves and work to keep the beach clean.

Hopefully in conjunction with the town the group could find and execute creative solutions that would reduce the goose population and keep our beach clean.

This could be a great opportunity for student volunteer hours and neighbourhood participation.

If you are interested in supporting this initiative and becoming part of the Adopt a Beach group it would be fantastic.

Please email Connie at conniejbielby@gmail.com

