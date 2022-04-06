Walk of the Cross in Almonte, April 15

The Walk of the Cross is an ecumenical gathering of Almonte’s Christian community on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon. This event was begun in 2010 and is hosted each year by one of the local churches.

This year the walk will begin by gathering on the steps of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. A cross will be carried, short readings and the Scripture will be read at each stop. Symbols are placed on the cross at each stop telling the story of Christ’s crucifixion.

The route is as follows:

From the Catholic Church, we will walk to the Almonte United Church, then to the Community Presbyterian Church. We will proceed to the Almonte Baptist Church then to the Old Town Hall where St. Paul’s Anglican Church will preside. The walk continues to the Gazebo behind the Post Office where the cross and readings will be presented by the Cornerstone Community Church. The walk continues to the Bay and up the hill to the Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church. The walk will end with a short service in the Hillside Church.

The whole event takes about an hour-and-a-half but people are welcome to come and go, as they are able. All of Almonte and the surrounding community are welcome and encouraged to come and experience this Easter event.

2017 Procession of the Cross video, courtesy of Paul Latour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dPHTlW4d24

2022 Facebook Events: Almonte’s Walk of the Cross