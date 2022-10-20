Walter Thompson — obituary

Thompson, Walter Harold

Walter was born on March 12, 1952 at home to parents Ted Thompson and Leonora Cryderman. He passed away in that same home on October 16, 2022 in his 71st year.

Walter will be sadly missed by his sons Tyler Thompson (Marina), Justin Thompson (Ashley), his stepson Cory Amory (Jody & their children) and their Mother Sandra Thompson. He was a very proud Grandfather to Wyatt Thompson. He will also be sadly missed by his brothers Lyle Thompson (Heather) and Clare Thompson (Donna). His sisters Mavis Thompson (Clayton) and Lorna Carr (Kevin). His nephews Steve Porteous (Vicky), Bill Porteous (Fiona), Jamie Thompson (Terri) and Mark Thompson (Maracel). His nieces Amanda Fernie (Alan), Donnalee Hennigar (Darren), Kim Scott (Frank) and Tabatha Higgins (Steve). He is predeceased by his sisters Anita Nordal and Doris Thompson.

Walter was a wonderful friend and neighbour to many. Anyone who knew him knows that if he could help, he would. No questions, no return favour necessary. He was an avid reader and a fierce cribbage player.

Donations in memory of Walter may be made to the Lanark Federation of Agriculture.

Friends are invited to gather in the Almonte Legion – Branch 240 on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

