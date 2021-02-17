GIARDINO, WAYNE MAURICE

(November 7, 1943 – February 15, 2021)

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne in the Rosamond Wing of the Almonte General Hospital. Wayne was born in Peterborough, Ontario, grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, and has made Almonte his home since 1968. Beloved husband of Nancy, loving father of Nicole Guthrie (Mark) and David Giardino (Leigh-Anne) and proud grandfather of Ben and Jessica Guthrie and Dawson and Owen Giardino. Dear brother-in-law of Caroline von Feilitzsch of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Wayne led a “football life”. He was a star running back for the Florida State University Seminoles. In 1967, he joined the Ottawa Rough Riders playing both offence and defence for nine seasons. He was a three time Grey Cup Champion (1968, 1969 and 1973). After retiring as a player he coached the Ottawa Sooners and the Ottawa University GeeGees. He was a coach and director of player personnel for the Rough Riders and the Hamilton Tiger Cats. He was a proud member of the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1997, he retired from football and for fifteen years worked as a Court Services Officer at the Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa. He was a truly good man, honest, loyal, trustworthy, and hard-working. Your expressions of sympathy can translate into a donation to the Almonte General Hospital, the Royal Mental Care Health Center, or Branch 240 Royal Canadian Legion.

