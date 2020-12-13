Lange, Wilmar “Will”

(Retired Employee-City of Ottawa & former band member of Toby Foss)

Passed away on December 5, 2020.

Will

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 70.

Beloved husband of Patricia “Pat” (nee Stever). Step-father to Justin (Cheryl), Kelly (Tom) and their children Cassandra, Adrian, Matthew and Tiana. Predeceased by his mother Olga Kuszel and brother Ron Lange. Survived by his brother Alan Kuszel, and his sister Barb MacAdam. Donations in memory of Will may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. A special thanks to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

