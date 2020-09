After two years of planning and working, the renovation of the gardens behind the Almonte Library is nearing completion. This project is part of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society centennial celebration which will occur in 2021. The goal is to have a beautiful pollinator garden in Almonte. Users of the recreational trail will be able to see the gardens as they travel through the Alameda.

A small but dedicated group of volunteers has been working all spring and summer on this project.