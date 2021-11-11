Since October 1918, just before the end of the First World War, the body of a Canadian has lain in a grave marked “Unknown Corporal of the 43rd Battalion, CEF” at the Commonwealth War Graves Canadian Cemetery at Tilloy-Lez-Cambrai in France.

Recently, after an exhaustive, thorough and ongoing search by the Canadian Directorate of History and Heritage and other agencies, that soldier’s identity has been confirmed. He was Corporal George Ledingham from the 43rd Battalion of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, and he was the great-uncle of several local residents.

At a future date, the current headstone will be replaced with one inscribed with Cpl. Ledingham’s name.

The location of Cpl. Ledingham’s final resting place will be formerly recognized by the Canadian government at a ‘Notification of Next-of-Kin’ in the Almonte Legion on November 14, 2021. Lt-Col. John Baker and Chief Warrant Officer John Dawson will be officiating.

Members of Cpl. Ledingham’s family, Wayne McKay, Ted McKay and Mrs. Pauline Ferdinand (McKay), will be present, as well as representatives of the late James and Joan McKay. Cpl. Ledingham was the great-uncle of the McKay family of Almonte.

