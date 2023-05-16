2023 Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards — finalists announced!

The Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation has announced the names of 7 Almonte District High School students who are the finalists for the prestigious Robert Tait McKenzie Scholarship Awards.

Finalists were nominated by their peers at ADHS in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to school sports and activities, their academic excellence, and their volunteer service and leadership in the community. A committee of ADHS staff and Lions, then selected the finalists. They represent the very “best of the best” at ADHS.

The candidates being honoured for their “Joy of Effort” (McKenzie’s plaque which hung at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics) this year are: Jenna Acheson, Talia Bent, Giulia Falco, Lucy MacLaren, Becca Potter, Bryn Swrjeski, and Ava Webb. Each of these students represent the qualities and ideals McKenzie modeled. All of these students are amazing people who our community can take great pride in recognizing.

McKenzie, an 1883 ADHS graduate, was a medical doctor, athlete, artist and sculptor. He restored an old grist mill, which he named the Mill of Kintail in 1931. The Mill is his memorial displaying some of his sculptures, and mementos from his lifetime.

All of the Finalists will all be honoured on Tuesday, June 6th at a celebration event at 6: 30 pm. For 57 consecutive years, the Almonte Lions Club and Almonte District High School have joined together to celebrate the finest achievements of the students. The evening will be held in the gym at ADHS. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend. There will be no charge to attend this celebration.

Each of the finalists has been asked to highlight their contributions in the 3 areas central to the award: academic excellence; leadership in athletics and school life; and community spirit and involvement. Two scholarship winners will be announced at the conclusion of the evening. This honour carries with it a monetary scholarship of $2000. Their names will also be added to a plaque which hangs in the main hall of ADHS. A review of the names on this plaque reveals many former students who have progressed to distinguished careers since leaving high school. Bursaries will be offered to the other finalists reflecting the conviction that truly “all are winners”.

Members of the school community, and the general public, are encouraged to come and show their support for the high calibre of students that ADHS generates. This display of support for the young leaders of tomorrow reflects the community pride and shared participation in their development. The old adage that “it takes a community to raise a child” is lived out in practice at this event. The evening begins at 6:30 pm. All are welcome to come and celebrate.

For more information, or to discuss the scholarships further, please contact Bob Bassett, Chair of the Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, at 613-256-4720 or by email at bassetts4@sympatico.ca