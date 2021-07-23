“Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.”

David and Vannin Anderson (nee Kelly) would like to express their joy in being married for 50 incredible years on July 23, 2021. They met at an Ottawa Valley cottage when they were teenagers and David made it his mission to capture Vannin’s heart!

They married in Ottawa on July 23, 1971, had three children over the years (Megan (Dean), Devin (Shida) and Shane (Laura) and are proud grandparents to Nora, Logan and Dylan.

Our marriage of fifty years could be summed up in the words of Russian-American novelist Vladimir Nabokov … “It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.”