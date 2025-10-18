A missing ingredient in our daily news

Jim Moore

I’m old enough to remember straight factual reporting of news events on television. No political slant to it – no embellishment of it – no tarnishment of it by reporting fake news – just plain news.

With respect to TV programming generally do you remember the days of entertaining variety on television?Weekly shows like the Ed Sullivan show, late night shows like Johnny Carson, kids programs like Howdy Doody, The Friendly Giant, Sesame Street?

Here’s testing your memory. Do you recall when you can turn on the TV and not see violence, overly explicit sexual programming, crazy reality shows, teenagers playing poker etc.

Now back to the news for a moment. I’m really tired of watching news that is entirely negative in nature. Wars, murders, wildfires, assassinations, drive-by shootings, all forms of violent events, humans in dire straits. I’m especially tired of watching the same Talking Heads on the major TV networks and many radio networks as well, spouting the same polarized negative opinions dressed up as news.

So I ask – is there any good news in the world? Is there anything happening in our country and in our communities that is positive in nature, that is uplifting rather than depressing, that helps build human self-esteem, rather than denigrating the human spirit.? Of course there is. But it is deemed by many purveyors of the news as not “newsworthy enough“

Surely it is possible to bring better balance to the news. Can we not recognize achievements by Canadians in various facets of society that should be reported and trumpeted. As an example, The Governor General has a number of awards that recognize achievement on the part of Canadians. There are some local news outlets, including online news outlets like the Millstone that are quite prepared to report positive news.

Maybe I am out of touch with reality, but I can’t help but believe that there are a number of achievements by Canadians and others around the world every day that should be applauded and reported to all of us.. Sorry for the rant.